General Assignment Reporter

Are you a journalist who finds L.A. fascinating and wants to help your fellow Angelenos understand it better?



KCRW’s team of correspondents looks for powerful ways to tell the story of this complex city. New information, new angles, new voices, new scenes -- KCRW aims to stand out from the crowd with stories that reflect a deep understanding of the region and an ability to connect with people and humanize the news.



You’ll be on the lookout for innovative ways to deliver the news. You’ll pitch features stories and two-ways, react to spot news and look for angles no one else has covered. You’ll get comfortable with L.A.’s most powerful people, and its most disenfranchised -- you’ll get good tape from all of them. You'll grab photos, tweet and write up your stories to give them digital life. You’ll turn around quick news spots, work at investigative stories, and pitch light features, all in a supportive and collegial work environment. Fluency in a second language widely spoken in L.A. is a significant plus.



To apply, please send resume and cover letter to: sonya.geis@kcrw.org. In the cover letter, please pitch three stories you think belong on our air.



KCRW is an equal opportunity employer and actively recruits to promote diversity in our workforce. Qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability or veteran status.