Head of Membership

As KCRW evolves from a beloved public radio station to a multi-platform media and culture organization, our concept of membership must evolve as well. Our members are our lifeblood, a passionate cohort of curious enthusiasts, and our future is connecting them to each other and to a rich ecosystem of cultural experiences.



A membership to KCRW is a passport to important news, music and culture. We represent Los Angeles to the world and the world to Los Angeles. We are Southern California’s curators of music, film, food, art, and pressing issues and we want our members to be the first to know, to hear and to experience what's next, to peek behind the curtain, to get the corner table on opening night. This cultural access can take the form of events, partner offerings, special access to exclusive content or limited merchandise, sneak previews and private shows.



You are the cruise director of this cultural voyage. You have worked with top-tier member organizations. You understand the mechanics of member growth and maintenance. You have both the soft touch and the vision to lead the most interesting club of culture-enthusiasts and maintain an evolving slate of offerings that keeps them in front of the wave.

Here's what you'll do:

Develop and implement our Membership growth strategy, tracking conversions and retention, in order to deliver volume and income growth against targets

Work with Events, Communications, Digital and Content teams to find opportunities to add value to being a KCRW member

Reach out to strategic partners and venues to form alliances that enhance the benefits of KCRW membership

Evolve the brand of KCRW membership through compelling communications to new and existing members

Develop membership offerings that also translate outside Southern California

Provide messaging strategies for Member Associates handling member calls/emails

Regularly analyze Salesforce data to support the recruitment and retention activities and improve campaign effectiveness

Be accountable for the Membership budget, spend and revenue

Synthesize membership data into comprehensive reports for senior management

Here’s what you’ll bring:

10+ years proven experience in a membership/marketing role in top-tier culture and membership organization with proven track record of growth

Proven leadership skills - ability to manage team members and motivate a diverse range of stakeholders to achieve results

Ability to be innovative, forward thinking with a demonstrated competency in strategy as well as strong abilities in relationship management and reporting analytics

A sharp lens on contemporary culture and the ability to discern and deliver offerings that would excite our audience

Experience developing successful strategic partnerships

A collaborative approach. This position must have the ability to work well with the senior management team as well as all other departments at KCRW

Strong writing with an emphasis on contemporary tone

Strong organizational skills, including project leadership and management skills

A love of KCRW and its mission

What We Offer:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience

Comprehensive benefits package designed to protect you and your family including medical, dental, vision, disability, and life

403b with company match

Opportunities for rest, relaxation and personal pursuits via our generous vacation accrual and holiday schedule

Collaborative and supportive environment

Application Instructions:

To apply, please email your cover letter and resume as attachments to hrjobs@kcrw.org. Applicants may be required to complete scenario-based testing to determine eligibility for the role. KCRW Foundation, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.