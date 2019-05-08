KCRW is committed to serving and representing all communities of Southern California. We are excited to launch our new KCRW Report LA Fellowship which aims to diversify the public media newsroom by training and funding two budding journalists from historically underrepresented groups for one year.

By removing barriers that impede entry into the public media newsroom, we hope to find enthusiastic people of all backgrounds who stay up on the news, demonstrate knowledge of Southern California, have some experience (college media accepted) and are pursuing a career in media.

Here’s what we offer:

This is a paid full-time, 12-month fellowship that begins in mid June 2019 and ends May 31, 2020. Benefits are included, as well as placement assistance at the end of the term. The position is based at KCRW in Santa Monica. The application deadline is May 31, 2019.

JOURNALISM - Fellows will contribute to KCRW’s news coverage from day one. They will pitch, report, edit and produce original stories for the radio and digital platforms. Fellows will receive hands-on training in every aspect of public radio journalism, both on-air and online, including writing, reporting, producing and editing.

CULTURE - KCRW fellows will have opportunities to work with producers of arts and culture programs which cover film, books, food, design and music. Through this, they’ll have access to the vast cultural resources of Southern California.

COMMUNITY - Fellows will work in the diverse communities of Southern California, finding sources and stories and introducing new audiences to public media. They’ll spend significant time in the field and will be expected to develop relationships with sources in communities around the region.

QUALIFICATIONS/ REQUIRED SKILLS

At least two years media experience (including student publications, internships and fellowships)

Fluency in digital journalism and social media platforms

Proven ability to work independently and collaboratively

High-quality writing skills

EDUCATION

A college degree or equivalent work experience

PREFERRED SKILLS

Fluency in another language (Spanish speakers encouraged)

WHAT DO I NEED IN ORDER TO APPLY?

A letter introducing yourself and what you find exciting about being a journalist in Southern California (one page max)

Sample(s) of your journalistic work

Two references from people who can speak to your work ethic, journalistic skills and commitment to diversity

Resume

Send resume, letter, and samples to fellowships@kcrw.org. Applications are due by Friday, May 31st and applicants will be notified of their status in early June.