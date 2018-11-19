Morning Becomes Eclectic Producer
KCRW is seeking a smart, driven, and highly organized individual to produce KCRW’s flagship music program featuring new music from emerging and established artists, live performances, and interviews. This person will be responsible for managing MBE music features, from brainstorming to broadcast.
General Responsibilities:
- Maintain awareness of current KCRW music and the independent music scene at large
- Build relationships with talent managers, publicists, and record labels in the interest of bringing a diverse range of opportunities to MBE.
- Attend planning meetings with the Music Director and contributing staff to review new ideas and music features in progress
- Maintain the production calendar
- Book and coordinate all aspects of live features on MBE and confirm that support roles are in place (load in, studio/engineer, editing, video, photographer)
- Prepare notes for host on live guests ahead of their session
- Book photographers for live performances
- Write a daily setup sheet that serves as an informational outline for host to include:
- List of current promo priorities (songs, new releases, events)
- List the days ticket giveaways
- Live guest (if any) and introduction text
- List Today’s Top Tune. Song title and description
- Live guests coming up on MBE (current week and next)
- KCRW Presents shows and MBE Calendar that week
- New album releases current week
- Monitor each show and provide necessary real-time assistance to show host
- Manage MBE social media activity and content, and work with daily MBE volunteers on tone and messaging.
Preferred Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Excellent organizational skills
- Excellent time management skills
- Excellent writing skills
- Positive attitude
Education, Licensing Requirements:
- Degree in related field preferred
- Minimum of 3 years experience as lead producer
- 2+ years experience in radio broadcasting industry
What We Offer:
- Competitive salary commensurate with experience.
Comprehensive benefits package designed to protect you and your family including medical, dental, vision, disability, and life
- 403b with company match
- Opportunities for rest, relaxation and personal pursuits via our generous vacation accrual and holiday schedule
- Collaborative and supportive environment
Application Instructions:
To apply, please email your cover letter and resume to hrjobs@kcrw.org. Applicants may be required to complete scenario-based testing to determine eligibility for the role. KCRW Foundation, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.