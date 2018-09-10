Do you thrive under pressure? Are you proud of your ability to meet challenging deadlines? Do you enjoy meticulously combing through details with a fine-tooth comb to perfect the final product? Do you find satisfaction in following set guidelines and keeping things in order? Are you skilled at organization and scheduling? If these qualities apply to you, you could be the perfect candidate for KCRW’s Part-Time Traffic Coordinator role! KCRW is seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented Part-Time Traffic Coordinator.



This role supports the Traffic Manager and liaisons with the Underwriting team, Production Engineers, and Voice-Over team, to effectively oversee the following crucial areas of on-air traffic management:

Orders/Accounts

Obtain orders from clients and representatives

Enter and revise orders on behalf of account executives in Mediascape/Marketron System

Create and update accounts for new and existing advertisers in Mediascape, as needed

Copy

Evaluate copy submitted by representatives and administrators for timing and language

Suggest edits for copy, based on FCC language guidelines

Serve as backup for obtaining copy if submissions are running late

Set up copy in Marketron system

Format word documents for voiceover recording sessions

Create reference pronunciation mp3’s for recording sessions to minimize error

Logs

Schedule underwriting spots on program log using Marketron System

Assist account executives with resolving of missed or preempted spots

Production

Oversee production of all underwriting spots, via multiple daily recording sessions

Ensure that all produced spots are in appropriate folders in Dalet, our station’s digital audio system

Required Qualifications:

WPM 65+

Proficiency in Excel and Word

Understanding of and ability to decipher linguistic complexities

Attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines

Ability to quickly learn new software

Ability to think critically

Preferred Qualifications:

Marketron software experience

Audio-editing experience

Experience supervising teams

Application Instructions: To apply, please email your cover letter and resume to hrjobs@kcrw.org. Applicants may be required to complete scenario-based testing to determine eligibility for the role. KCRW Foundation, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.