Donate to fund KCRW’s coverage of SoCal’s small businesses and inspiring risk-takers

Hi there,

From the COVID-19 pandemic, to our nation’s racial reckoning, a contentious election, and everything in between, this past year has forced us to reexamine our communities and our place in them. Above all, we've been challenged to look critically at our lives and determine what belongs and what doesn’t.

We hope that as you conduct this necessary, existential spring cleaning, you find space for KCRW.

I cover the business of Southern California for KCRW. Because of your unwavering support, I am able to bring you in-depth reporting on issues of consequence: how small business owners are strategizing for a post-pandemic future; why your neighbors are leaving town and heading for California’s rural communities; and stories that uplift Angeleno voices, from lower-wage workers to residents who are unhoused and undocumented.

My colleagues and I work tirelessly in pursuit of the truth, bringing you fact-based journalism — without slant or spin. That way you can make up your own mind about what’s happening in your backyard and decide what to do about it.

Plus, this week, when you support KCRW, you’ll also be supporting equitable quality healthcare. For each person who gives by May 17th, a part of your donation will go to Kedren Health, a community health center serving South LA, providing COVID vaccines, primary care, and mental health services.

But we can’t keep doing this without your support! So, please, become a member at $20 monthly today and help keep sound journalism and equitable public health in Los Angeles.

Thank you,



Benjamin Gottlieb

KCRW Reporter

P.S. Donate by midnight tonight and you’ll be automatically entered into our iPhone Flash Sweeps.* A brand new iPhone 12 could be yours!

*No contribution necessary to enter. Rules can be found at KCRW.com/give