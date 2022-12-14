Good Food’s 2022 pantry favorites





Eszett is an underrated shoebox of a restaurant in Silver Lake but if you know about it, you know how good this place is. The restaurant makes its own hot sauces, which it sells in squeezy refrigerator packs. I'm a fan of their Too Small To Bail blend because I love tart, peppery hot sauces, which this is, and it has a hint of sweetness from the kumquats that cuts through the smoky heat of the habaneros. I add a bit to marinades, sauces and the occasional soup or salad dressing. Eszett also offers three other salsas and a salsa macha, all housemade. If you're a heat fiend, you can even sign up for a monthly hot sauce subscription.

One of my favorite spice companies, Penzey's, makes an all-purpose spice blend that works on just about everything. Popcorn, roasted potatoes, vegetables, soups… it hits all the right notes. It's zesty, tangy, salty but not too salty and has a bit of bite. At one point, I figured out what was in it and made my own version. Then, I had a kid. Who has time for that sort of culinary reverse engineering, anymore? I let the experts do their work and buy bags of this stuff.





I'm not much of a baker so I don't know if vanilla paste is actually better than liquid vanilla extract but I do know that this stuff is delicious. Made from high-quality Madagascar vanilla pods, it's powerful and fragrant. You use the same amount of paste as you would liquid. So if a recipe calls for one teaspoon of vanilla extract, you use one teaspoon of vanilla paste or, in my case, you ignore the recipe and double the amount of vanilla no matter what.





On a trip to Sara's Market in City Terrace, where I was stocking up on frozen burritos from Burritos La Palma burritos and cans of De La Calle Tepache, I discovered Tijuana Freddy's Chile Morita salsa. I take my salsa like I take my literature, dark and smoky, and this one is perfect. It brings the heat but not too much so I can dunk tortilla chip after tortilla chip into it. It's also one of my favorite toppings for scrambled eggs. The company also makes a bunch of other refrigerated salsas including a toasted chile arbol, a creamy avocado and a tangy salsa verde.





I discovered pistachio spread (where else?) online and after the one I ordered (online, where else?) never arrived, Evan gave me a jar of this stuff, which she had brought back from Italian. Made by the small company Il Colle Del Gusto ("hills of flavor") in the town of Fara di Sabina, in Lazio, a region in central Italy, this sweet Sicilian pistachio spread is the best. Imagine Nutella minus the chocolate and made with quality ingredients. Boom. I like to spread it on toast or eat the occasional spoonful straight from the jar.





Most of the time, I can't tell the difference between your garden variety cheap table salt and those fancy colorful, artisanal and expensive salts that have become all the rage in the last few years. I challenge anyone to tell the difference, especially when the salt is incorporated into food. So 99% of the time I stick to my large carton of Diamond kosher salt. But for certain things, I loooooooooove using smoked salt to finish a dish. Heating up an uninspired bowl of butternut squash soup from Trader Joe's? Scrambled eggs giving you the blahs? Sprinkle some smoked salt on top. You don't need a lot. And don't waste it by cooking with it. Get a small bag, the darker and smokier the better, and use it as a finishing salt. A little goes a long way.





I lucked out in the mother-in-law department. My MIL is kind, generous and only needs a few things in life. Her family. Her friends. Golf. Words With Friends. Mahjong. And a Tito's Vodka on the rocks at 5 p.m. Since this is my MIL's favorite vodka, we've become fans and now we always keep a bottle in the freezer. Sure, my MIL lives thousands of miles and several states away but you never know when you might need it. Besides, vodka is a crucial part of any well-stocked pantry because what are you going to drink while you're cooking?









