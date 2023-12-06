Good Food 2023: Recipes, Guides, and Roundups

KCRW's annual Best Of recognizes the music, food, and entertainment that broke through the din and made us think, feel, and move this year. From cookies to cakes, cookbooks to pantry essentials, Good Food has got the spice and many things nice to close out 2023. 

Filled with things to eat, drink, read, wear and cook with, Good Food's holiday gift guide is sweet, salty and spicy.

Have a hankering for a show-stopping chocoflan, a classic Bûche de Noël, a delicious vegan, gluten-free cake, or a sugar-free Bundt? We've got recipes.

It's the winter holiday baking season and we have recipes for cookies, brownies, bars, tarts, and other treats you can bake.

Bookstore owner Celia Sack shares her list of notable cookbooks of 2023 — perfect for gift-giving.