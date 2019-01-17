Technology
What it’s like being immortalized as a digital corpse -- to teach generations of med studentsHealth and Wellness
Written and produced by Amy Ta Susan Potter wanted to donate her body to science after she died. She learned about the the Visible Human Project in Colorado, which creates detailed photographs of the entire body for research and teaching. Potter would be the third person to participate. Her body would be frozen at -15 degrees, then sliced…
CES: Cuddle robots, self-driving suitcases, and other gadgetsCulture
CES in Las Vegas displays a lot of toys, but it can also be a window into the future of how we’ll live with smart tech. At CES this year, there’s a self-driving suitcase with cameras that follow you around the airport; a walking car from Hyundai; and a concept for a flying taxi. Geoffrey Fowler at CES 2019. Courtesy of Fowler.