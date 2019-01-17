Technology

DONATE!

Written and produced by Amy Ta Susan Potter wanted to donate her body to science after she died. She learned about the the Visible Human Project in Colorado, which creates detailed photographs of the entire body for research and teaching. Potter would be the third person to participate. Her body would be frozen at -15 degrees, then sliced…

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

CES in Las Vegas displays a lot of toys, but it can also be a window into the future of how we’ll live with smart tech. At CES this year, there’s a self-driving suitcase with cameras that follow you around the airport; a walking car from Hyundai; and a concept for a flying taxi.  Geoffrey Fowler at CES 2019. Courtesy of Fowler.

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Energy use and CES, Hip Hop Architecture

The Consumer Electronics Show opens Tuesday in Las Vegas and there is buzz about 5G. But do we have the juice to power the increased speed and connectivity it will bring? DnA talks to net zero buildings engineer David Stillman. And hip hop has produced music, art, fashion and dance. Is it shaping architecture?

from Design and Architecture

Is CES the 'Consume Energy Show'?

2019’s Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, opens Tuesday in Las Vegas. 5G is generating lots of buzz. But do we have the juice to power the increased speed and connectivity it will bring?

from Design and Architecture

The uncertain future of California’s bullet train

Governor Jerry Brown has championed California’s high-speed rail project. But as he passes the baton to Gavin Newsom, its future is in question. Newsom has openly considered scaling back high speed rail. Republicans want the project cancelled completely. And voters are lukewarm.

from Design and Architecture

High-speed rail hits speed bumps even as Fresno builds

The Tehachapi Mountains are “effectively a wall that divides the state and has divided the state throughout its whole history,” says Joe Mathews, Connecting California columnist.

from Design and Architecture

Tunnel vision: separating hype from reality at Elon Musk's big reveal

In a city that has gone mad for tunneling, Elon Musk has managed to keep the spotlight on his Boring Company with a drip-drip of titillating news about his underground drilling project in Hawthorne. Months of wondering if this was all more talk than do were answered Tuesday when press and selected guests were invited for a big reveal.

from Design and Architecture

LA Auto Show: a timeless Porsche, Volvo looks to the future

The LA Auto Show runs through Sunday, December 9th.

from Design and Architecture

How A.I. is making it tough to distinguish real from fake videos

A research group at the University of Washington recently created a video of President Obama saying words that someone else actually said. But the video looked real. Artificial Intelligence and a new field called “image synthesis” are making it easier to manipulate videos.

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

At the LA Auto Show, the future of cars is “not a car”

The LA Auto Show kicks off this week. Visitors can see the latest car models and learn about the technology under the hood. But one car manufacturer is not showing any cars at all during the press and trade days, and that has everyone buzzing.

from Design and Architecture

Design in Dubai, Mobility in LA

This week, DnA visits the UAE and finds oil. We talk to the curator of “Crude,” an art show about oil’s impact on the lives and cities of the Gulf - and the Southland. And the founder of the alternative mobility convention LA CoMotion explains why LA is the “transportation technology capital of the world.”

from Design and Architecture

Why reading on a page is different from reading on a screen

Reading literature not only stirs up empathy, it changes our brains. So what happens to our brains when we no longer deep-read, but skim through pages in between digital disruptions, or read only short blurbs on our phones and other devices?

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

XPrize-winning team sources fresh water from the air

Measure W hopes to capture water from downpours. How about simply pulling it from the air? A local design team has just won the prestigious Water Abundance Xprize competition, with a retrofitted shipping container that promises to draw H2O from the atmosphere.

from Design and Architecture

Does the Walt Disney Concert Hall dream of electric symphonies?

WDCH Dreams, rendering by Refik Anadol Studio The Los Angeles Philharmonic is celebrating its centennial this weekend with Celebrate LA . That’s a free, eight-mile street party connecting Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. There’s also an art spectacle on the billowing metal sails of the Walt Disney Concert Hall…

from Design and Architecture

The soaring design of Concorde

Lawrence Azerrad visits KCRW to discuss his new book “Supersonic: The Design and Lifestyle of Concorde.” Photo by Frances Anderton.

from Design and Architecture

How clean are E-cars?

California state and city leaders are taking the lead in cleaning up the environment, with initiatives designed to help cities speed towards their emissions reduction goals in buildings and transportation. But some critics are asking, just how green are electric vehicles? Would greater energy reduction be achieved through car-unfriendly land-use planning?

from Design and Architecture

Climate Change and Big Money for New Technology

California leads the nation in reducing greenhouse emissions, but Governor Jerry Brown concedes that’s just the beginning. Will his global conference on climate change make any difference? Not without trillions of dollars, which will have to come from private investors. We’ll hear about some exotic technologies attracting that kind of money.

from To the Point

Does firefighting technology need an update?

Eighteen wildfires are scorching California today, with the Mendocino Fire on pace to become one of the largest in state history. But firefighters are using tools that haven’t changed in half a century. We look at new technology to fight the fire danger in California.

from Press Play with Madeleine Brand

