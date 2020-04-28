April marks the one year anniversary of our move into KCRW HQ! Shout-out to all of you who helped make that happen.

This year, we had grand plans for you to check out how we have transformed it into a community space with programming just for you. While we can't resume those plans just yet, here's one way you can be right in the heart of things!

We’ve created KCRW backgrounds for your next video chat:



KCRW Annenberg Performance Studio: Put yourself in the shoes of the greats who have performed a Morning Becomes Eclectic live session like James Blake, Brittany Howard, Hot Chip, Beck, and Angel Olsen. Photo by Melanie Makaiwi.







KCRW Air1 Studio: Get right in there with our engineers who create broadcast magic for shows like Morning Edition with Chery Glaser, Press Play with Madeleine Brand, and Greater LA with Steve Chiotakis. Photo credit: Michael Moran Photography.