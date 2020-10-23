Hi Listener,

It’s me, Henry Rollins, one of your faithful weekend presenters.

I’m willing to bet that this has been, for all kinds of reasons, one of the most memorable years you’ve experienced. Understatement, I know. Same for me!

I’ve been involved with KCRW since the early 1980s, when I trained under the great Deirdre O’Donoghue. I’ve been a part of the story ever since. Without a doubt, KCRW is one of the best things that ever came my way.

One of the things that has kept me focused all this time is the great mission of KCRW. Not to get hyperbolic, but to me, it’s a big deal, and I am beyond grateful to serve.

Yes, I said serve. It is my opinion that we are here to serve you and that our standards must be high and looking to go higher.

If KCRW could run solely on good intent and enthusiasm, I wouldn’t have to ask for your financial support, especially in these beyond trying times. If you can see your way clear to become a member at $20 monthly, it would go a long way in allowing us to keep bringing you great programming seven days a week.

I miss playing tunes outside at KCRW and jumping around! I miss our cool events all over town! I can’t wait until we can do that again. We’ll get there. We just have to stick it out and keep the radio on.

Become a member today at $20 monthly and help us keep it lit at KCRW. We are a project, decades in the making and you are a big part of that. There are so many things I need to thank you for, but there’s not enough space here, so THANK YOU!

Henry Rollins

KCRW DJ & Proud KCRW Member

