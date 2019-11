From Participant (Spotlight, Green Book), DARK WATERS tells the shocking and heroic story of an attorney (Mark Ruffalo) who risks his career and family to uncover a dark secret hidden by one of the world’s largest corporations and to bring justice to a community dangerously exposed for decades to deadly chemicals.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 19th

TIME: 7:30 PM

WHERE: ArcLight Culver City

9500 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

ENTER BELOW TO RSVP FOR AN ADVANCE SCREENING OF DARK WATERS

Loading…

NOTE: THIS IS NOT THE RSVP FOR THE ADVANCE SCREENING OF DARK WATERS. THE FORM BELOW IS TO SIGN UP FOR FUTURE EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS FOR KCRW PARTNER SCREENINGS.