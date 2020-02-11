KCRW Partner Screening: Hunters

Film Independent Presents in partnership with KCRW bring you a special screening of Episode 101 of Hunters from Amazon Prime Video.

Inspired by true events, Hunters follows a rag-tag team of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.

This special advance screening includes a conversation with creator/writer David Weil, co-showrunner Nikki Toscano, actor Jerrika Hinton and actor Josh Radnor. As a courtesy to our panelists, we ask that you stay for the conversation.

WHEN: Thursday, February 20th

TIME: 7:30 PM

WHERE: ArcLight Culver City

9500 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

ENTER BELOW TO RSVP FOR A SPECIAL SCREENING OF HUNTERS

Loading…

NOTE: THIS IS NOT THE RSVP FOR THE SCREENING OF HUNTERS THE FORM BELOW IS TO SIGN UP FOR FUTURE EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS FOR KCRW PARTNER SCREENINGS.