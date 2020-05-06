KCRW Virtual Cinema: Spaceship Earth

KCRW is thrilled to partner with Neon to bring you the special virtual cinema event - Spaceship Earth. The film will be available beginning Friday, May 8th at 12:01am through Sunday, May 24th with 50% of the rental proceeds benefiting KCRW

Those who rent Spaceship Earth via KCRW will be treated to an exclusive message from the director, Matt Wolf.

Spaceship Earth is the true, stranger-than-fiction, adventure of eight visionaries who in 1991 spent two years quarantined inside of a self-engineered replica of Earth’s ecosystem called BIOSPHERE 2. The experiment was a worldwide phenomenon, chronicling daily existence in the face of life threatening ecological disaster and a growing criticism that it was nothing more than a cult. The bizarre story is both a cautionary tale and a hopeful lesson of how a small group of dreamers can potentially reimagine a new world.

WHEN: Friday, May 8th (12:01am) through Sunday, May 24th (at 12m) PST

HOW TO WATCH: Check back May 8th for purchase link.

50% of proceeds from this special rental benefit KCRW.

