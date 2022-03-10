Oscars 2022: KCRW’s complete guide
After years of postponements, remote speeches, and near-empty movie theaters, the Academy Awards return to the Dolby Theater on March 27 with a full-scale ceremony and telecast.
The 94th Oscars, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, aren’t without a few switch-ups and surprises — most notably, the Academy’s controversial decision to cut eight awards from the telecast, including Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, and Film Editing. The on-air program will also cut some live categories in favor of pre-taped and edited versions in an effort to deliver a tighter show and boost flailing ratings. The event itself is also getting a stadium seating-style makeover, with 800 fewer audience seats and other adjustments to accommodate social distancing and COVID safety protocols.
With Netflix leading nominations for a third year in a row – though it has yet to take home a golden statue — this year’s bill, alongside a gaggle of surprising nominees and darkhorse favorites, continues to reflect the dynamic Wild West of Hollywood in the post-streaming era.
Get in on all the action with our Hollywood hosts, who have the inside scoop from the buzziest actors, directors, and industry players in this year’s awards with in-depth, exclusive interviews, and unbiased, provocative insight.
Dive deep with us and explore the full list of nominees, featuring selections from The Business, The Treatment, Press Play, Morning Becomes Eclectic, and more.
Explore by Film
“Belfast”
- Review: Love in the Time of Troubles (Joe Morgenstern)
“Dune”
“Nightmare Alley”
“Flee”
- “Flee”: Using animation to protect an Afghan’s identity (The Business)
“The Lost Daughter”
- Director Maggie Gyllenhaal on “The Lost Daughter” (The Business)
“The Power of the Dog”
“Summer of Soul”
“Licorice Pizza”
- Paul Thomas Anderson on “Licorice Pizza,” growing up in LA at a time of innocence and mystery (Greater LA)
- Bradley Cooper on “Licorice Pizza” and “Nightmare Alley” (The Business)
- Bradley Cooper on the future of the movie business: “There is trepidation” (The Business)
- Joel Wachs on his early political career portrayed in “Licorice Pizza” (Greater LA)
“Drive My Car”
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
“tick, tick… BOOM!”
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
“West Side Story”
- Rita Moreno on “West Side Story,” race in Hollywood, and trauma (Press Play)
- How will “West Side Story” fare at the box office? (Hollywood Breakdown)
- Ariana DeBose helps save ‘West Side Story’ and kills it in dance, says critic (Press Play)
“Encanto”
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
“King Richard”
- Director Reinaldo Marcus Green on making “King Richard” (The Treatment)
- “King Richard” director on relating to Williams sisters and nabbing Oscar noms (The Business)
- Will Smith delivers Oscar-worthy performance in “King Richard,” says critic
(Press Play)
Explore by Category
Best Picture
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
- Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
- J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
International Feature
- “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan
- “Flee,” Denmark
- “The Hand of God,” Italy
- “Drive My Car,” Japan
- “The Worst Person in the World,” Norway
Animated Short
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Robin Robin”
- “The Windshield Wiper”
Documentary Short
- “Audible”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “The Queen of Basketball”
- “Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
Best Director
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Original Screenplay
- “Belfast”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “The Worst Person in the World”
Adapted Screenplay
Animated Feature
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Production Design
Live-Action Short
- “The Dress”
- “The Long Goodbye”
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”
- “Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”
Best Actor
- Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick … BOOM!”
- Will Smith, “King Richard”
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Costume Design
- “Cruella”
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “West Side Story”
Cinematography
Editing
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “tick, tick … BOOM!”
Makeup and Hairstyling
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”
Sound
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
- Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Visual Effects
- “Dune”
- “Free Guy”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Score
Song
- “Be Alive” (“King Richard”)
- “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”)
- “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”)
- “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”)
- “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)
Documentary Feature
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Flee”
- “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
- “Writing With Fire”