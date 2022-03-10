After years of postponements, remote speeches, and near-empty movie theaters, the Academy Awards return to the Dolby Theater on March 27 with a full-scale ceremony and telecast.

The 94th Oscars, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, aren’t without a few switch-ups and surprises — most notably, the Academy’s controversial decision to cut eight awards from the telecast, including Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, and Film Editing. The on-air program will also cut some live categories in favor of pre-taped and edited versions in an effort to deliver a tighter show and boost flailing ratings. The event itself is also getting a stadium seating-style makeover, with 800 fewer audience seats and other adjustments to accommodate social distancing and COVID safety protocols.

With Netflix leading nominations for a third year in a row – though it has yet to take home a golden statue — this year’s bill, alongside a gaggle of surprising nominees and darkhorse favorites, continues to reflect the dynamic Wild West of Hollywood in the post-streaming era.

Get in on all the action with our Hollywood hosts, who have the inside scoop from the buzziest actors, directors, and industry players in this year’s awards with in-depth, exclusive interviews, and unbiased, provocative insight.

Dive deep with us and explore the full list of nominees, featuring selections from The Business, The Treatment, Press Play, Morning Becomes Eclectic, and more.

