Oscars 2022: KCRW’s complete guide

After years of postponements, remote speeches, and near-empty movie theaters, the Academy Awards return to the Dolby Theater on March 27 with a full-scale ceremony and telecast. 

The 94th Oscars, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, aren’t without a few switch-ups and surprises — most notably, the Academy’s controversial decision to cut eight awards from the telecast, including Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, and Film Editing. The on-air program will also cut some live categories in favor of pre-taped and edited versions in an effort to deliver a tighter show and boost flailing ratings. The event itself is also getting a stadium seating-style makeover, with 800 fewer audience seats and other adjustments to accommodate social distancing and COVID safety protocols.  

With Netflix leading nominations for a third year in a row – though it has yet to take home a golden statue — this year’s bill, alongside a gaggle of surprising nominees and darkhorse favorites, continues to reflect the dynamic Wild West of Hollywood in the post-streaming era.

Get in on all the action with our Hollywood hosts, who have the inside scoop from the buzziest actors, directors, and industry players in this year’s awards with in-depth, exclusive interviews, and unbiased, provocative insight.

Dive deep with us and explore the full list of nominees, featuring selections from The Business, The Treatment, Press Play, Morning Becomes Eclectic, and more. 

Explore by Film

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“Flee”

“CODA”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog” 

“Summer of Soul”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Drive My Car”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“tick, tick… BOOM!”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“West Side Story” 

“Encanto”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“King Richard” 

Explore by Category

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor

International Feature

  • “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan
  • Flee,” Denmark
  • “The Hand of God,” Italy
  • Drive My Car,” Japan
  • “The Worst Person in the World,” Norway 

Animated Short

  • “Affairs of the Art”
  • “Bestia”
  • “Boxballet”
  • “Robin Robin”
  • “The Windshield Wiper” 

Documentary Short

  • “Audible”
  • “Lead Me Home”
  • “The Queen of Basketball”
  • “Three Songs for Benazir”
  • “When We Were Bullies”

Best Director

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Animated Feature

Production Design

Live-Action Short

  • “The Dress”
  • “The Long Goodbye”
  • “On My Mind”
  • “Please Hold”
  • “Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”

Best Actor

Costume Design

Cinematography

Editing

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • “Coming 2 America”
  • “Cruella”
  • Dune
  • “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • “House of Gucci”

Sound

Best Actress

Visual Effects

Score

  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • “Parallel Mothers”

The Power of the Dog” 

Song

Documentary Feature