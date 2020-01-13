'Parasite' makes Oscars history, but lack of representation still persists

The nominations for the 2020 Academy awards were announced Monday morning, which showcased some historic nominations and notable upsets.

"Joker" leads the nomination count this year with a total of 11 and the buzzy Korean movie "Parasite" made history. Before this year, no South Korean film had ever been nominated for Best International Film. "Parasite" has broken through with six nominations, including Best Picture, Best International Film, and Best Director for Bong Joon Ho.

Just behind "Joker," three films scored 10 nominations each: Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Sam Mendes' World War One drama "1917," and Martin Scorcese's "The Irishman."

Once again, women were completely snubbed in the Best Director category. There was no love for Greta Gerwig in the directorial department even though her film "Little Women" is now up for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and two acting awards. Lulu Wang's film "The Farewell," for which Awkwafina just won a history-making Golden Globe was completely shut out of the Academy Awards. Among the 20 acting nominations, only one went to a person of color: Cynthia Erivo in "Harriet."

Those holding out hope for a nomination for Jennifer Lopez's performance in "Hustlers" will be disappointed — no love for J.Lo this year, though Florence Pugh's nomination for her role in "Little Women" was a surprise in the Supporting Actress category. No one from "The Irishman" was able to crack the Best Actor category — instead two noms went to Antonio Banderas in "Pain and Glory" and Jonathan Pryce for "The Two Popes."