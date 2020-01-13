'Parasite' makes Oscars history, but lack of representation still persists

The nominations for the 2020 Academy awards were announced Monday morning, which showcased some historic nominations and notable upsets.
"Joker" leads the nomination count this year with a total of 11 and the buzzy Korean movie "Parasite" made history. Before this year, no South Korean film had ever been nominated for Best International Film. "Parasite" has broken through with six nominations, including Best Picture, Best International Film, and Best Director for Bong Joon Ho.
Just behind "Joker," three films scored 10 nominations each: Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Sam Mendes' World War One drama "1917," and Martin Scorcese's "The Irishman."
Once again, women were completely snubbed in the Best Director category. There was no love for Greta Gerwig in the directorial department even though her film "Little Women" is now up for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and two acting awards. Lulu Wang's film "The Farewell," for which Awkwafina just won a history-making Golden Globe was completely shut out of the Academy Awards. Among the 20 acting nominations, only one went to a person of color: Cynthia Erivo in "Harriet."
Those holding out hope for a nomination for Jennifer Lopez's performance in "Hustlers" will be disappointed — no love for J.Lo this year, though Florence Pugh's nomination for her role in "Little Women" was a surprise in the Supporting Actress category. No one from "The Irishman" was able to crack the Best Actor category — instead two noms went to Antonio Banderas in "Pain and Glory" and Jonathan Pryce for "The Two Popes."
KCRW has had many of this year’s contenders on the air throughout the year — check out the full list of nominations below and listen to interviews with nominees including Bong Joon Ho, Greta Gerwig, and Rian Johnson.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“The Irishman”
“Parasite”
“1917”
“Marriage Story”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“Ford v Ferrari”
Best actress in a leading role
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Best actor in a leading role
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Best director
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Best actor in a supporting role
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Best actress in a supporting role
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Best animated feature film
“Toy Story 4”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“Missing Link”
“I Lost My Body”
“Klaus”
Best international feature film
South Korea, “Parasite”
Spain, “Pain and Glory”
France, “Les Misérables”
North Macedonia, “Honeyland”
Poland, “Corpus Christi”
Best original screenplay
“Marriage Story”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
“Knives Out”
“1917”
Best adapted screenplay
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Little Women”
“The Two Popes”
“Joker”
Best documentary feature
“American Factory”
“The Edge of Democracy”
“Honeyland”
“For Sama”
“The Cave”
Best original song
“I’m Standing With You,” from “Breakthrough”
“Into the Unknown,” from “Frozen II”
“Stand Up,” from “Harriet”
“ (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” from “Rocketman”
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” from “Toy Story 4”
Best visual effects
“Avengers: Endgame”
“The Lion King”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
“The Irishman”
“1917”
Best cinematography
“1917,” Roger Deakins
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson
“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto
“Joker,” Lawrence Sher
“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke
Best production design
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“The Irishman”
“1917”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Parasite”
Best makeup and hairstyling
“Bombshell”
“Joker”
“Judy”
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
“1917”
Best costume design
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Little Women”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
Best original score
“1917,” Thomas Newman
“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir
“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat
“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams
Best documentary short subject
“In the Absence”
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
“Life Overtakes Me”
“St. Louis Superman”
“Walk Run Cha-Cha”
Best animated short film
“Dcera (Daughter)”
“Hair Love”
“Kitbull”
“Memorable”
“Sister”
Best live action short film
“Brotherhood”
“Nefta Football Club”
“The Neighbors’ Window”
“Saria”
“A Sister”
Best film editing
“The Irishman”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Parasite”
“Joker”
“Jojo Rabbit”
Best sound mixing
“1917”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Ad Astra”
“Joker”
Best sound editing
“1917”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Joker”