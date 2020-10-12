Lakers fans poured into the streets of Downtown LA around the Staples Center Sunday evening to celebrate the team’s 17th NBA Championship winning over the Miami Heat. Among the crowd downtown, cheers quickly turned into "Kobe, Kobe!" a salute for the late Lakers’ star.

Fans celebrated by lighting off fireworks and with cars and motorcycles doing burns-outs in the streets for several hours after the game had concluded. LAPD officers moved to clear the crowds, and ended up firing less than lethal munitions at crowds after bottles were thrown towards officers throughout the night. There were a variety of graffitied messages on many buildings and on a Metro bus throughout the Downtown area surrounding the Staples Center. Crowds had mostly dispersed by around midnight.