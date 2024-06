How can I encourage my husband to participate in foreplay? I want to have sex, but my wife doesn’t. How do I stand up for my sexual needs? And is squirting real?

Emily Nagoski, author of Come As You Are and Come Together, gives advice and shares the four questions couples should be asking each other about sex. Plus, the story of how her dog played matchmaker for her and her husband (aww!)

