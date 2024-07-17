Friends with benefits with Ro ‘Wyldeflower’ Contreras

I want to be more than friends with benefits! How do I keep things romantic with my spouse? Is pegging in my future?

KCRW DJ Rocio ‘Wyldeflower’ Contreras dishes advice. We talk about when to walk away from being friends with benefits, the importance of setting aside one-on-one time with your spouse, and one listener’s pegging guilt. Plus, Ro shares why she appreciated her single era.

Read the full transcript here.

P.S. We’re taping a special friendship edition of the podcast. What advice do you need about the friendships in your life? Drop us an email at sexlife@kcrw.org with friendship in the subject line or fill in the form below. We’ll keep you anonymous.