How do I get more comfortable with dirty talk? What type of person ghosts someone? What type of person gaslights? And I can only orgasm with a vibrator — am I alone?

Comedian Heather Chelan gives advice and talks about choosing honesty over ghosting, learning not everyone comes from penetrative sex, and how she’s finally having shame free sex.

Need advice for your love life? Send Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. You’ll be kept anonymous.