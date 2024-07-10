I’m in a sexless marriage! with Cindy Gallop

Is there such a thing as too much masturbation? How can I talk to my partner about reigniting our intimacy? My husband’s sex drive is gone and he doesn’t want to talk about it!

Cindy Gallop, founder of Make Love Not Porn, gives advice. We talk about the panic people feel when it comes to masturbation, how intimacy is about more than having sex, and how sex changes as you get older. Plus, Cindy shares her go-to sexual fantasy.

Read the full transcript here.

Need sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your question in a future episode.