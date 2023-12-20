You don’t need an orgasm to have good sex ft. Sam Sanders

Sam Sanders, co-host of Vibe Check, drops in for our final episode of the season! Sam gives advice on disclosing STIs, separating sex from your self-worth, and he chats with Myisha about what he’s tired of hearing on first dates.

Read the full transcript here.

