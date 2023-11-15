Polyamory for Beginners (with guest co-host Ashley Ray)

How do you open up a monogamous relationship? What to do when your spouse comes out of the closet? How do you date in your 40s? Ashley Ray, comedian and host of Earwolf’s TV, I Say, joins Myisha to talk dating while poly, supporting your partner, and how to not be poly-shady.
Resources mentioned in this episode:
- Opening Up by Tristan Taormino
- The Ethical Slut: A Practical Guide to Polyamory, Open Relationships & Other Adventures by Dossie Easton and Janet W. Hardy
- Feeld Dating App
Got a question for Myisha? Send an email or voice memo to sexlife@kcrw.org with some background info and your question may be answered on the show.