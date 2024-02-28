You Deserve Better Sex with Dr. Akilah Cadet

How do I tell my partner sex can make my chronic pain worse? When should I tell a partner I have bipolar disorder? Author Akilah Cadet joins us to give advice about sex and dating while living with a disability.
Read the full transcript here.
Resources mentioned in this episode:
Dateability, a dating app for people with disabilities or chronic illnesses
People With Disabilities Deserve the Love and Warmth of a Partner—And the Dating World Needs To Recognize That by Dr. Akilah Cadet
White Supremacy is All Around by Dr. Akilah Cadet
Need advice about dating, sex, or relationships? Send Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. Be sure to include some background info and your question may be answered on the show.