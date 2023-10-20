How’s Your Sex Life? is a KCRW original podcast hosted by sex and dating coach Myisha Battle. Each Wednesday, Myisha answers questions from our audience and turns them into pro-tips for the bedroom and beyond.

You’re laying in bed enjoying a little me time, when suddenly your vibrator shuts off. WTF. But wait… didn’t you just put some new batteries in this morning? Let’s face it friend, your trusty vibe is getting a little old.

Good thing it’s 2023 and there are literally hundreds of toys on the market. But choosing one can feel daunting, especially if you haven’t bought one since the ’90s.

And if you’re new to sex toys in general, where do you even start?

Here’s the question we got from a listener: “I'm 67 years old, and I've never done any significant masturbation or used a vibrator. None of that was encouraged when I was growing up. I'd like to enhance my libido and I'm wondering if you can recommend what kind of vibrator I should purchase?”

Well, do we have some recommendations for you…

The Gold-Star Standard

First up, we have The Magic Wand. When the Wand first debuted in the ’60s, it was marketed as a back massager. People quickly found out it felt good in (ahem) other places.

The old school Wand, which plugs into the wall, is still sold today. You can also buy three other versions:

Magic Wand Plus (still plugs into the wall, but has more intensity settings)

Magic Wand Rechargeable (cordless)

Magic Wand Mini (travel size and cordless!)

There’s even a micro version that’s slated to come out later this month.

This is a great starter toy because it’s not phallic shaped, it has multiple settings, and it’s a clitoral vibrator. You can also try pairing it with the “Rock n’ Roll” technique created by sex educator Betty Dodson.

Through this technique, you’re essentially going to be grinding on the Magic Wand. You’ll want to hold the wand still while you move your hips and your pelvis up and down against the bulbous part of the vibrator. This is meant to simulate what your body would naturally do if you were super turned on and with a partner.

What If The Wand Is Overwhelming?

That’s totally fine! Maybe you want something on the smaller side or something that doesn't even look like a vibrator at all? Try the TENGA iroha line. These look like cuddly, fluffy, little objects you could leave on your bedside table and no one would suspect a thing.

There are tons of vibrators on the market now, especially for vulva havers and that wasn't always the case. So go forth and explore.



