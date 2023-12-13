Write Your Own Love Story ft. Damona Hoffman

Hosted by
Damona Hoffman, host of the Dates & Mates podcast, drops by to answer your questions alongside Myisha. Should you lie about your age on dating apps? What are the pros and cons of changing your last name when getting remarried as a widow? Plus we dig into Bumble’s list of dating trends to expect in 2024! 

Read the full transcript here

Resources mentioned in this episode: 

Credits

Host:

Myisha Battle

Producer:

Andrea Bautista