Write Your Own Love Story ft. Damona Hoffman

Damona Hoffman, host of the Dates & Mates podcast, drops by to answer your questions alongside Myisha. Should you lie about your age on dating apps? What are the pros and cons of changing your last name when getting remarried as a widow? Plus we dig into Bumble’s list of dating trends to expect in 2024!
Read the full transcript here.
Resources mentioned in this episode:
Damona Hoffman’s upcoming book F the Fairy Tale: Rewrite the Dating Myths and Live Your Own Love Story. Out January 2, 2024.
OurTime. An online dating website for people over 50.
Bumble’s dating trends to expect in 2024
Myisha Battle’s episode on Dates & Mates