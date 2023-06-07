The Fight for Abortion Training

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has severely restricted how doctors can access training in abortion care and it’s already having a devastating ripple effect on patients seeking all kinds of reproductive care. Two medical residents in abortion-restricted states fight for training and for the future health of their patients. Plus, the centuries-long battle over who gets access to abortion training in the first place.

Allison Behringer

Producer/Reporters: Allison Behringer and Lila Hassan
Story Editor: Mira Burt-Wintock  
Additional Editorial Support: Cassius Adair, Sharon Mashihi
Music: Hannis Brown, Dara Hirsch
Sound Design: Mira Burt-Wintock 
Mix engineer: Nick Lampone 
Host and Executive Producer: Allison Behringer