No matter how hard producer Hannah Harris Green tried, there were certain areas of life where she found herself to be deficient — until she realized that a diagnosis could help relieve her shame instead of adding to it.
Resources
- Bodies Facebook Group.
- Examining the association between posttraumatic stress disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis, by Dr. Andrea Spencer et al.
- The Science of Fear: Probing the Brain Circuits That Link ADHD and PTSD.
- Resources for sexual assault survivors (UCLA).
- RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673)
