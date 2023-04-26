Diverging

No matter how hard producer Hannah Harris Green tried, there were certain areas of life where she found herself to be deficient — until she realized that a diagnosis could help relieve her shame instead of adding to it.

Read the full transcript here.

Allison Behringer

Host and Executive Producer: Allison Behringer 
Producer: Hannah Harris Green
Story Editor: Mira Burt-Wintock, Allison Behringer 
Additional Editorial Support: Cassius Adair, Sharon Mashihi, Kristen Lepore, Camila Kerwin
Composer and Sound Designer: Hannis Brown
Mix engineer: Nick Lampone