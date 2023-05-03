The Great Beyond

Angelina Fanous has been living with ALS for nearly a decade. She is almost fully paralyzed and losing her ability to speak. As she prepares for death, she’s thinking about the story she’ll leave behind.

Host and Executive Producer: Allison Behringer 
Producers: Allison Behringer, Hannah Harris Green
Story Editor: Mira Burt-Wintock 
Additional Editorial Support: Cassius Adair, Sharon Mashihi, Caitlin Pierce, Lila Hassan
Composer and Sound Designer: Hannis Brown
Mix engineer: Nick Lampone 
Transcription support: Nisha Venkat