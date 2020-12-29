Special Programming from Bodies Podcast

KCRW’s Bodies podcast is a documentary show about medical mysteries. Each episode follows one person’s story to uncover the forces that shape their health. Host Allison Behringer guides us through two stories in this one hour special.

THE COST OF SILKY SOFT
Season 2, episode 3
Johnson & Johnson knew its baby powder contained asbestos but kept selling it and specifically marketed the product to Black women. Krystal is one of thousands of women who claimed J&J’s baby powder caused their ovarian cancer. In this episode of Bodies, we look at how J&J used marketing tactics to target women of color. How did normal body odors become stigmatized and racialized? Who holds the power in determining if our products are safe? Who can we trust? If you'd like to access the full audio transcript, click here.

POSTPARTUM IN A PANDEMIC
Season 2, episode 4
We’re talking with pregnancy doula ShiShi Rose, who advocates for black families. What’s it like to give birth and care for a newborn during a pandemic? How can new parents minimize stress and find support amidst chaos? Read a list of tips and access the full audio script here.

Credits

Host:
Allison Behringer

Host and Producer: Allison Behringer
Associate Producer: Hannah Harris Green 
Reporter Kalaisha Totty 
Editor: Stephanie Foo
Composer/Sound Designer: Dara Hirsch
Mix engineer: Myke Dodge Weiskopf 
Additional editorial support: KalaLea, Camila Kerwin, Lisa Krieger and Catherine Stifter
Story Consultants: KalaLea, Caitlin Pierce, Cass Adair
Research Assistant: Liz Charky 
Managing Producer: Kristen Lepore

This episode was made with support of the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism California Fellowship.