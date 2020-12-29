Special Programming from Bodies Podcast

KCRW’s Bodies podcast is a documentary show about medical mysteries. Each episode follows one person’s story to uncover the forces that shape their health. Host Allison Behringer guides us through two stories in this one hour special.



THE COST OF SILKY SOFT

Season 2, episode 3

Johnson & Johnson knew its baby powder contained asbestos but kept selling it and specifically marketed the product to Black women. Krystal is one of thousands of women who claimed J&J’s baby powder caused their ovarian cancer. In this episode of Bodies, we look at how J&J used marketing tactics to target women of color. How did normal body odors become stigmatized and racialized? Who holds the power in determining if our products are safe? Who can we trust? If you'd like to access the full audio transcript, click here.

POSTPARTUM IN A PANDEMIC

Season 2, episode 4

We’re talking with pregnancy doula ShiShi Rose, who advocates for black families. What’s it like to give birth and care for a newborn during a pandemic? How can new parents minimize stress and find support amidst chaos? Read a list of tips and access the full audio script here.