Season 3 of Bodies coming September 22, 2021.
Read the transcript below:
RIVER GALLO: I was taken in by something. Something swooped me.
ALLISON BEHRINGER: This season on Bodies, we bring you 6 new episodes. Stories that unearth the mysteries within
LILL: It was something that I just buried, uh, because the contradiction was too painful.
ALLISON: And stories that investigate the forces outside of us.
BERTHA MARTINEZ: When the miscarriages started, you know, happening a lot, it seemed more like a – it didn't seem like a coincidence anymore.
AYDE BRAVOS: This soil has to be contaminated. Because you know, where I'm from, everything's contaminated.
ALLISON: What it means to face stigma,
BRUCE: They think if you're a druggie that, you know, you're just garbage.
ALLISON: And reject ideas of normal.
REBECCA COKLEY: Why would I want to be an average? I don't understand this desire to be like y'all.
RIVER: And maybe there was a fear in that– of like, not knowing how I would be different.
ALLISON: Stories about how to give care,
LILL: You know, like your life is so precious, you know, your life was just in my hands. It's so precious.
ALLISON: And what happens when we come together.
EVA RAMIREZ: Cuando nos prenden la mecha a explotamos, explotamos y hacemos mucho ruido. [When they turn on the wick we explode, explode and make a lot of noise.]
ALLISON: And, what it means to thrive.
KELLY: Oh my god, I'm gonna get laid, I think I think I'm gonna get laid.
ALLISON: Bodies, Season 3, from KCRW... coming this fall September 22. Subscribe now.
LILL: I’ll be emailing the mayor about your ass, believe that.