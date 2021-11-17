This week, the FDA will make a decision on whether or not to approve the first ever treatment for achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. But not everyone is celebrating. This controversial treatment is forcing parents of children with achondroplasia to grapple with an age-old question: What’s best for my child?
Resources
- Bodies Facebook Group
- Little People of America
- Greenberg Center for Skeletal Dysplasia — Johns Hopkins Institute of Genetic Medicine
