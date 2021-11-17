Not your average

"Angela"

"Angela" Art By Neka King.

This week, the FDA will make a decision on whether or not to approve the first ever treatment for achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. But not everyone is celebrating. This controversial treatment is forcing parents of children with achondroplasia to grapple with an age-old question: What’s best for my child?

Allison Behringer

Producer: Hannah Harris Green
Story Editors: Allison Behringer and Cassius Adair
Composer: Dara Hirsch
Managing Producer: Rebecca Mooney