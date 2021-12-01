Growing up and going through puberty, the only thing many of us learned about the menstrual cycle was the period part. But there’s so much more to it. How charting the cycle’s fertile signs can be the basis for an effective method of contraception. And, how it saved a woman’s pregnancy.
Resources
- Bodies Facebook Group
- Taking Charge of your Fertility, by Toni Weschler
- The Fifth Vital Sign, by Lisa Hendrickson-Jack
- Fertility Appreciation Collaborative to Teach the Science (FACTS)
