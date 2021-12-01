Reading the Signs of your Body

Hosted by
"Lisa"

"Lisa" Art by Neka King.

Growing up and going through puberty, the only thing many of us learned about the menstrual cycle was the period part. But there’s so much more to it. How charting the cycle’s fertile signs can be the basis for an effective method of contraception. And, how it saved a woman’s pregnancy. 

Resources


Read the full transcript here.

Credits

Host:

Allison Behringer

Host and Producer: Allison Behringer
Editor: Mira Burt-Wintonick
Editorial Advising: Cassius Adair
Associate Producer: Kalaisha Totty
Composer/Sound Designer: Dara Hirsch
Mix engineer: Teeny Lieberson
Managing Producer: Rebecca Mooney
Research Support: Nisha Venkat