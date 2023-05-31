Jess was overjoyed when she got pregnant. But after giving birth, her reality spiraled out of control. She didn’t know it, but she had postpartum psychosis, a mental health condition that occurs after about 1 in every 500 births.
Read the full transcript here.
Resources
Support groups
- Postpartum Support International Virtual Support Volunteers (local)
- Postpartum Support International Online Support meetings
- Pregnancy and Postpartum Psychosis Awareness Day (Survivor-led: Community, Stories, Blog, Awareness Raising)
- Community Mosaic: A year-round survivor-led project where survivors and loved ones can submit essays, videos, artwork and more for collective sharing breaking the stigma.
- Read Jess’ here
Hotlines
- The National Maternal Mental Health Hotline is a 24/7 lifeline with free confidential support for pregnant and new mothers in English and Spanish. It is now: 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262).
- The Postpartum Support International Help Line is a toll-free telephone number anyone can call to get basic information, support, and resources. 1-800-944-4773 (4PPD). #1 En Español or #2 English. Text in English: 800-944-4773. Text en Español: 971-203-7773
- The Perinatal Psychiatric Consult Line is a consultation line available for medical professionals who are prescribers and have questions about the mental health care related to pregnant and postpartum patients and preconception planning. This consultation service is available for medical providers only.
- The number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988.
Websites
- Action on Postpartum Psychosis: Survivor-informed UK organization. Community, stories, educational and awareness raising.
- Read about early symptoms of postpartum psychosis here.
- Postpartum Support International: Focus is providing training, information and survivor support services for all perinatal mood disorders
- List of treatment centers in the US (inpatient and outpatient) that focus on the parent-baby relationship
- Postpartum psychosis info page
- Pregnancy and Postpartum Psychosis Awareness Day Survivor-led: Community, Stories, Blog, Awareness Raising.
- Massachusetts General Hospital: Focus is research. Website has stories. They also have a provider consultation line.
Nonfiction Books on Postpartum Psychosis
- Understanding Postpartum Psychosis: A Temporary Madness. Twomey, Teresa M., JD, with Shoshana Bennett. Praeger Publishers, 2009.
- Advocating for Women with Postpartum Mental Illness: A Guide to Changing the Law and the National Climate, Feingold, Susan, PsyD and Lewis, Barry, JD. Rowman & Littlefield Publishers, 2020.
- Women's Moods: What Every Woman Must Know About Hormones, the Brain, and Emotional Health. Sichel, Deborah and Driscoll, Jeanne Watson. William Morrow, 1999.
Webinars