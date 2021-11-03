Carved from Secrets

Hosted by
"River"

"River" Art by Neka King.

When River was first told that something was wrong with their body, they didn’t think it was that big a deal. But the medical system and their parents disagreed. Outside pressure to make River “normal” would cause them tremendous pain and turmoil — until they discovered there’s more than one right way to be a human. 

Resources


Read the full transcript here.

Credits

Host:

Allison Behringer

Producers: Allison Behringer, Hannah Harris Green 
Story Editors: Mira Burt-Wintonick, Cassius Adair
Composer/Sound Designer: Dara Hirsch
Mix engineer: Teeny Lieberson
Managing Producer: Rebecca Mooney
Production support: Nisha Venkat