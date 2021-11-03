When River was first told that something was wrong with their body, they didn’t think it was that big a deal. But the medical system and their parents disagreed. Outside pressure to make River “normal” would cause them tremendous pain and turmoil — until they discovered there’s more than one right way to be a human.
Resources
- Bodies Facebook Group
- River’s website
- River’s Instagram
- Ponyboi: The Movie
- InterACT’s list of global organizations in support of intersex people (Last updated November 9th, 2020.)
- Intersex Justice Project (On the web and on Instagram)
Read the full transcript here.