LA’s toxic secret

For decades, a toxic gooey substance oozed from a schoolyard in Cudahy, California. It took years of community activism to get the school cleaned up in 2000. Fighting for safe land is a common struggle for many parts of L.A. County, where schools are built on or near industrialized land. So who is responsible for ensuring that schools are free from toxins? And with a controversial plan to build a new school in Cudahy, how is it all playing out today?
Resources
- Bodies Facebook Group
- Cudahy Alliance for Justice
- KIPP SoCal - proposed school site
- KIPP’s Environmental Site Assessments (Phase I and II + Additional Phase II)
- Letter from DTSC to KIPP
- East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice (EYCEJ)
- CalEnviroScreen
- Golden Wasteland: Regulating Toxics, or Toxic Regulation by Lisa Tucker, Consumer Watchdog
