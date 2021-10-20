LA’s toxic secret

For decades, a toxic gooey substance oozed from a schoolyard in Cudahy, California. It took years of community activism to get the school cleaned up in 2000. Fighting for safe land is a common struggle for many parts of L.A. County, where schools are built on or near industrialized land. So who is responsible for ensuring that schools are free from toxins? And with a controversial plan to build a new school in Cudahy, how is it all playing out today?


