Alan Felsenthal and Peter Cole discuss Harold Bloom’s “Take Arms Against a Sea of Troubles: The Power of the Reader’s Mind over a Universe of Death”

Venerated critic Harold Bloom’s final book “Take Arms Against a Sea of Troubles: The Power of the Reader’s Mind over a Universe of Death” is discussed by the poets Alan Felsenthal and Peter Cole. They speak about Bloom’s range of knowledge, depth of feeling, humor, and the challenges he posed. It is a ferocious final book and in fact this astonishing prose was dictated to an assistant while Bloom’s end approached. Allow yourself to be reminded of the legend of Harold Bloom and his love of literature: the power of his interpretive mind and his insatiable engagement with the transformative power of poetry.