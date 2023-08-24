Prolific author Dave Eggers, founder of McSweeney's, co-founder of 826 National, and other significant projects, first met Micheal Silverblatt in 2000, upon the publication of his first book –– a critically acclaimed memoir whose title he calls, "obnoxious." They formed a friendship over 22 years of conversation. In this episode, Eggers picks up the thread through what novelist Russell Banks called the Story of America. We’ll hear from Edward P. Jones, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, and Marilynne Robinson as they speak about slavery, race, and history.
The Story of America, Pt. 2
Credits
Guests:
- Edward P. Jones - author, 'All Aunt Hagar's Children'
- Honorée Fanonne Jeffers - Author
- Marilynne Robinson - award-winning novelist