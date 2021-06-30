Amy Gerstler: “Index of Women”

Virginity

Lying down on the rug with someone and getting dust

bunnies in your hair. The eloquence of long pauses.

Passing notes rather than speaking. A basement fogged

with pot smoke. Trying to read another body via its breathing.

The idea that if you kiss someone you can taste what they

just ate. Refusing to eat what your mother cooks anymore,

which hurts her feelings. But you can't stand dead sautéed

animal inside your mouth now, so you have to spit it out.

The myth that innocence is protective. The idea of not

being able to stop. Reading secret magazines a cousin stuffed

into the bottom of his sleeping bag. The idea that someone

curious about your body isn't interested in the private theatre

of your mind. Theories that there might be a kind of

violence about it. How mother insists that without true love

it's just worthless humping, and the idea that for the life

you aspire to, she's probably wrong. What your body has

promised for so long. The idea of your disastrous premiere.

The idea of someone laughing at you after. The idea of

hoofprints, stampede damage, being crushed underfoot.

The idea of keeping all this hidden as you slowly lotus open.