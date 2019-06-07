Ann Beattie: A Wonderful Stroke of Luck

Ben’s life falls down around him, and he’s the protagonist, in this novel by master writer Ann Beattie. One of Michael's favorite books from the last several years, "A Wonderful Stroke of Luck" makes the reader giggle at their own misconceptions, with value systems undergoing radical changes from the beginning to the end. The narrative says that escaping one thing does not mean you get something else, and nothing can be expected from life; a fabulously interesting book with characters who are seldom what they seem.



This episode originally aired on June 7, 2019.