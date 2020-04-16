Ariana Reines: A Sand Book

Ariana Reines recently won the prestigious Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. In this show from the archives, Reines discusses her A Sand Book poetry being centered around a theme of hiding: running away and trying to escape. There is a chorus of sobbing in this book; its metaphysical concentration is related to wandering. Reines speaks of books that go beyond themselves and stay with the reader; she wrote one, and reads three poems from it.



Her original interview can be found here.