Ariana Reines: A Sand Book

Hosted by
Author, Ariana Reines.

Author, Ariana Reines. Photo courtesy of Ariana Reines.

Ariana Reines recently won the prestigious Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. In this show from the archives, Reines discusses her A Sand Book poetry being centered around a theme of hiding: running away and trying to escape. There is a chorus of sobbing in this book; its metaphysical concentration is related to wandering. Reines speaks of books that go beyond themselves and stay with the reader; she wrote one, and reads three poems from it.

Her original interview can be found here.

Credits

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard