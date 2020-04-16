Ariana Reines recently won the prestigious Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. In this show from the archives, Reines discusses her A Sand Book poetry being centered around a theme of hiding: running away and trying to escape. There is a chorus of sobbing in this book; its metaphysical concentration is related to wandering. Reines speaks of books that go beyond themselves and stay with the reader; she wrote one, and reads three poems from it.
Her original interview can be found here.
Ariana Reines: A Sand Book
Ariana Reines recently won the prestigious Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. In this show from the archives, Reines discusses her A Sand Book poetry being centered around a theme of hiding: running away and trying to escape. There is a chorus of sobbing in this book; its metaphysical concentration is related to wandering. Reines speaks of books that go beyond themselves and stay with the reader; she wrote one, and reads three poems from it.
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard