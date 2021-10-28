Atsuro Riley “Heard-Hoard”

Atsuro Riley says he wrote “Heard-Hoard” with a kind of pacing he could feel in his body. Eleven years after his widely acclaimed poetry debut, readers are blessed his new book has arrived. Riley says that this time around he wanted to weigh the words more carefully, and use words with more weight. He speaks of narrative overlaps that allow a universe of ambiguities, multiplicity. The poem “Sunder” is read and discussed.



*To read the poem in its correct layout on your mobile device, turn your screen to horizontal view.

Excerpt from Heard-Hoard by Atsuro Riley.