Barbara Kingsolver: “How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons)”

How to Drink Water When There Is Wine



How to stay at this desk when the sun

is barefooting cartwheels over the grass—

How to step carefully on the path that pulls for

the fleet unfettered gait of a deer—



How to go home when the wood thrush

is promising the drunk liquid bliss of dusk—



How to resist the kiss, the body forbidden

that plucks the long vibrating string of want— How



to drink water when there is wine—

Once I knew all these brick-shaped things, took them for

the currency of survival.

Now I have lived long and I know better.