Benjamin Moser: Sontag: Her Life and Work

Author, Benjamin Moser at KCRW.

Author, Benjamin Moser at KCRW. Photo by Andrew Weilert.

Benjamin Moser recently won a Pulitzer Prize for his biography Sontag: Her Life and Work.

In this show from the archives, he talks about Susan Sontag‘s ideology: reading more books, going to more plays, traveling more, learning more, taking learning seriously, and taking culture seriously. Sontag: Her Life and Work is interested in the writing and ideas of Susan Sontag; attacking the philistines and treasuring knowledge.

You can listen to the original episode here.

Michael Silverblatt

Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard