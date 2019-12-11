Chris Ware: Rusty Brown

Chris Ware’s Rusty Brown depicts life the way it is: jam packed with details, the closer you look the ever more there is. The titular and central character of Rusty Brown is just a centerpiece in a snowflake of grief around which every character orbits; there is also a bully, a teacher, and a failed sci-fi novelist father. Readers are taken to sorrows of being, painful moments of each character, moments inside all of us: the replicating and unavoidable cosmic horrors of self-consciousness. Nothing escapes the attention of this graphic novel that locates people in their space and time. Ware speaks about breathing life into images, and never giving up on gripping the reader.