Sandra Cisneros: “Martita, I Remember You/Martita, te recuerdo”

“Martita, I Remember You/Martita, te recuerdo” is a bilingual new book by the beloved Sandra Cisneros. Hear her read from it in both Spanish and English. In the book, Corina finds a letter from her old friend Martita, whom she knew from her days in Paris. Corina remembers her time with her friend Martita, and their friend Paola. Ah, those were the days. Cisneros describes her book as an autobiography that became its own thing.





This episode originally aired on September 30, 2021.