Beginning as a rebel, protagonist Delaney ends as the polar opposite: a cog in a machine of surveillance capitalism. “The Every” is the new book by Dave Eggers, a follow-up to his book “The Circle.” Corporate autocracy is explored through satire, social criticism, and emotion, to evoke ideas Eggers considers terrifying, funny and ludicrous. Eggers says he wants to provoke thought and discussion without easy answers. He discusses the endless difficulty of making a coherent novel of ideas with characters you care about.