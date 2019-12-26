Deborah Eisenberg: Your Duck Is My Duck

Deborah Eisenberg talks about writing a story of sheer rage and despair, that is also funny. Again she demonstrates herself as a masterful and electric writer, in her new collection of seven stories, Your Duck Is My Duck. A spectrum of stories, each with the weight of a novel; there is another way to live than the way you’ve been told to live, “Recalculating” says. The show ends with Deborah Eisenberg and her partner Wallace Shawn reading from the haunting story “The Third Tower.”