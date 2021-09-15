Dennis Cooper: “I Wished”

Santa Claus, James Turrell, “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter,” John Wayne Gacy, and, most of all, George Miles: these are parts of Dennis Cooper‘s discussion of his new book, “I Wished.” The subject of Cooper’s famous literary series, the George Miles Cycle, Cooper says George always wanted to be the person Cooper imagined him to be. Thus, this book is the perfect world for George. Instead of a projection of George, this is about the young man as Cooper met him, centered on the real George. A meticulous and deliberate writer, Cooper has never written anything like this before.