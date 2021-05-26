Domenico Ingenito: 'Beholding Beauty: Saʿdi of Shiraz and the Aesthetics of Desire in Medieval Persian Poetry'

Domenico Ingenito speaks about the ecstatic poetry of Saʿdi, a 13th-century Persian literary master overlooked for far too long. Called a king of poets in his own time, his unstudied lyrical connections between eroticism, spirituality, and politics have never been given the attention they deserve, but now is a time to understand his concept of openness to beauty and gender fluidity. Ingenito discusses being a spectator of the world and pushing the boundaries of perception.
Excerpt from “Beholding Beauty: Saʿdi of Shiraz and the Aesthetics of Desire in Medieval Persian Poetry” by Domenico Ingenito
No fruit has he ever eaten more fragrant than this
O verdant Khiżr, may the water of life be always forbidden to you!
Is that someone’s blood or scarlet wine that you spilled?
